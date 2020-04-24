Turkey records 3,122 new cases of coronavirus

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey increases to 104,912, death toll surges to 2,600.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday said the country had recorded 3,122 new cases of coronavirus and 109 more deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey increased to 104,912 while the death toll surged to 2,600, Koca tweeted, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Turkey conducted 38,351 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 830,252, he added.

21,737 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, while 1,790 are being treated at intensive care units and 929 intubated.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11. Earlier this week, it surpassed Iran in the tally of total cases of COVID-19.

In an attempt to fight the spread of the virus, the country announced a series of measures, including a curfew prohibiting members of the public under the age of 20 from leaving their homes except if absolutely necessary.

