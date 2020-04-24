Gantz: Was this the right move? Only history will judge

Blue and White chairman says Israel would have gone to go to fourth election had he not reached an agreement with Netanyahu.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Friday published a post on Facebook in which he wrote that Israel would have been forced to go to a fourth election had he not reached an agreement on a unity government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“Going to a fourth election, the 3-billion-shekel election budget has already been approved, the Central Election Committee has started recruiting workers, the elections will take place in August 2020.”

“That would have been the headline this week had we not signed an agreement to establish an emergency and unity government. Like every weekend, a few words from me to you. It is important for me that you read to the end,” wrote Gantz.

“Last Shabbat was one of the most difficult Sabbaths of my life. I knew that after the conclusion of Shabbat, I would have to make a decision - a government or an election. Stability for the State of Israel or continued madness. The agreement with the Likud was almost completed and a decision was required. I signaled to the negotiating teams our boundaries and the deadline. On Monday, I made the final decision.”

“If there is anything I am happy about, it is that the media discourse was about an agreement and not an election. Public opinion polls show that overwhelmingly this is what most Israeli citizens wanted, as well as most of Blue and White’s voters. I am at peace with the decision and know that it was the responsible and proper act, with all that prices [that come with it].”

“Yes, we were criticized. Some of it was justified. Some of it not. Yes, I wanted to be Prime Minister from day one. Yes, I wanted a smaller government and wanted to promote reforms that are not part of the signed agreement and that will be difficult to advance in the structure of the current government.”

“But Netanyahu also wanted to be Prime Minister for 4 years and not for a year and a half, and Netanyahu also wanted and failed to advance many issues that were important to him and contradicted our worldviews. This is the nature of negotiation. What was better? Anyone who says that I and my friends had the opportunity to form another government – is misleading or lying. At best we would have gone for a fourth election.”

“Whether it was a right move or not, only history will judge. I will make every effort for this government to be established, complete its term and bring stability to the country at this time, with the economy has fallen apart and a million unemployed citizens are at home. Even if it fails, I will know that I have done my best for the citizens of Israel.”

“And yes, there is also a half full glass. When the government is sworn in, Blue and White and Labor’s members will be appointed to senior positions and many things will change here. When I founded Blue and White, I said that we should focus on 80% of the topics we agree on, and discuss the issues we disagree on. Even if only some of our goals are achieved, I guarantee that there will be tremendous achievements for the benefit of the State of Israel and a preservation of the values that are important to us, first and foremost - the rule of law.”

