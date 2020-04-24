Ministerial Committee approves: Lockdown in neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh and Netivot

Ministerial Committee approves lockdown on neighborhoods in Netivot and Beit Shemesh due to high rates of coronavirus infections.

The Ministerial Committee for the Definition of a "Restricted Zone" on Friday afternoon approved a lockdown on the Neta’im and Shlom Bonayich neighborhoods in the city of Netivot as well as on several streets in the city.

In addition, the committee approved a lockdown on the Nahala and Menucha and Kiryat Beit Shemesh B neighborhoods in the city of Beit Shemesh, following high morbidity rates of coronavirus.

The lockdown will take effect on Sunday at 6:00 a.m. and end on Friday at 6:00 a.m.

Earlier on Friday, the government approved a series of additional lockdown relief measures as part of the efforts to restore the economy following the coronavirus epidemic.

The ministers approved the opening of most street shops under restrictions, as well as the opening of beauty salons and barbershops. Self-collection of food from restaurants was also approved. Another regulation discussed by the ministers is the provision of authority to nature and park inspectors to enforce the coronavirus regulations.

The government also updated the order requiring citizens to wear masks. Israelis from the age of seven onwards will be required to wear a mask in public. A fine of 200 shekels will be imposed on those who violate the directive, without any initial warning as has been the case so far.

