Remembrance ceremonies were canceled, the holidays celebrated alone. The days of the coronavirus remind us of the smallness of man.

Jay Shapiro thinks that the time in which we are dealing with the coronavirus is causing all of us to reset as our lives change without us being able to do anything.

The virus, he opines, is a wake-up call to remind us that we do not have the control we thought we had over reality.

Shapiro adds that it is likely that after the crisis is over, we will all have a lot of material for thinking about our place in this world.