Jewish Democratic Council of America endorses former Vice President Joe Biden

JDCA is 'an important new voice for the progressive values that unite us,' Biden says. Poll shows Biden receiving 67% of Jewish votes in US.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) has announced its formal endorsement of former US Vice President Joe Biden, according to a report in the Jewish Insider.

The JDCA statement read: "We know your commitment to Israel is unwavering, and we will defend your record against ongoing Republican efforts to exploit it as a political wedge issue."

"I'm honored to have the endorsement of the Jewish Democratic Council of America," Biden said in a statement to Jewish Insider. "They are an important new voice for the progressive values that unite us here at home and for a secure, peaceful future for the Jewish and democratic State of Israel."

The JDCA is also set to release a 30-second digital ad criticizing US President Donald Trump for his "emboldening of white nationalism," in the words of the ad's narrator, adding that Trump "doesn't have the character to keep all Americans safe or put the country first."

JDCA executive director Halie Soifer echoed these feelings, adding that, "JDCA is proud to support Joe Biden because he's a principled and moral leader, and we know he'd never equivocate in the face of hatred facing Jews or anyone else," the Jewish Insider reported.

A recent poll sponsored by the Jewish Electorate Institute suggests Biden would receive 67 percent of the national Jewish vote; Trump would receive just 31 percent, according to the poll.

Michael Adler, a member of JDCA's board of directors, stated that: "I think we're very fortunate that Joe Biden not only understands the issues of foreign policy, but he also understands the Jewish community in a very personal way."

The Jewish Insider noted that Adler was one of over 130 Jewish American leaders who signed a letter begging Blue & White leader Benny Gantz to block Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's plan to apply Israel sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. Adler stated his belief that Biden "will absolutely speak out against such a move … but he understands that he has to be respectful of the Israeli government, because he’s going to have to deal with them when he becomes the president of the United States."