Islamophobia: Now we are talking

The world seems to turn a blind eye to acts of violence, beheadings, and protests, and at the same time calls the Jews and Israel racist aggressors. What is wrong with this picture, and when will the world wake up to the threat?

Rod and Ira are joined by Menashe Walsh to discuss his recent blog post and his personal experience as a university teacher during the Second Intifada, with what he describes as the daily gauntlet he ran into in a Muslim-populated town in northern England.

This is a scenario that seems to only have intensified at university campuses around the world, as the so-called “intellectual elite,” who seem to be all about religious freedom, do not include tolerance when it comes to Jews, Judaism, and Israel.