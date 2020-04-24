Have the gates closed on aliyah because of the coronavirus?

Whatever aliyah plans are currently made, should they now be dropped because of the dangerous plague (virus) or stepped up and hastened?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about world plagues leading to economic ruin as being major contributors to extreme violence against the Jews in the Diaspora throughout history, even now.

He discusses the issue from the perspective of making aliyah (immigrating to Israel) in order to escape, avoiding being persecuted and murdered, as well as becoming free and freed up to perform mitzvot (G-d's commandments) effectively.

Dr. Minskoff also asks: Have the gates closed on aliyah? Is it now too late to make aliyah, because of the coronavirus?