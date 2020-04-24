Judy Singer: A kidney to spare

Judy Singer wanted to volunteer her help, by giving a part of herself to someone in need.

Judy Singer made aliyah (immigrated to Israel) with the intention of building the first Conservative kibbutz. Although her life has gone through many ups and downs since then, she still lives on a kibbutz today.

Kibbutz life is conducive to generosity, giving, and a sense of responsibility to the community. Inspired by the good work of neighbors and friends, Judy made a decision to donate a kidney to a stranger.

With the help of the organization Matnat Chaim (literally, "Gift of Life"), Judy succeeded in donating one of her kidneys to a woman living in Haifa.

Tune in to hear the fascinating story of how Matnat Chaim was founded, to hear Judy's thought process while making the decision to donate, and to learn about her relationship with her kidney recipient.