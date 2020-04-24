Coronavirus: 193 people dead, 5,685 recovered

The Israeli Health Ministry on Friday reported that 14,882 people in Israel have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, the number of fatalities stands at 193 people.

While 5,685 people have already recovered, there are currently 107 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Israel's ministers began a telephone meeting at 8:00a.m. on Friday, discussing the next stage in the country's "exit strategy."

It is expected that the government will approve the reopening of most street-front stores, as well as the plan to allow larger businesses to work in compliance with the social distancing guidelines.

The Finance and Health Ministries will suggest that the government reopen stores and commercial centers, in accordance with the guidelines by which stores were allowed to open on Sunday. Hairdressers are also expected to reopen, in accordance with those guidelines, and takeout will be permitted at restaurants.

Discussions regarding the educational system have been rescheduled for Sunday.

The ministers will also be asked to approve a financial plan costing a total of 80 billion NIS ($22,683,264,000), which was announced last month but has not yet been brought for approval, as well as the conditions for the second stage in the grant for entrepreneurs, which will provide each entrepreneur with up to 10,500 NIS ($2,977). The government will also discuss approval of the special grant for entrepreneurs and businesses, and the conditions thereof.