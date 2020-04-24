Israel facing chilly, rainy weekend

Following several sunny days, Israel can expect another bout of cold and rainy weather.

Friday will see a significant rise in temperatures, especially in central and southern Israel, and the weather will be hot and dry. In northern Israel, there may be light rainfall. Strong winds will blow in the south, and there may be localized sandstorms. During the afternoon hours, there may be haze in central Israel.

On Friday night, there will be local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev.

Saturday will see local rainfall in northern and central Israel. In northern Israel, there may be isolated thunderstorms. During the morning hours, there may be local rainfall in the Negev as well. Temperatures will drop significantly, becoming lower than seasonal average.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain below seasonal average. During the morning hours, light rains may fall.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures. There may be light rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose half a centimeter since Thursday, bringing its level to 12.5 centimeters below maximum capacity.