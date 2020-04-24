Turkey's coronavirus cases pass 100,000

Turkey reports 101,790 case of coronavirus, with the death toll climbing to 2,491.

Turkey on Thursday crossed a major threshold as its total cases of coronavirus soared to 101,790, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 3,116 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, while the death toll climbed to 2,491 after 115 fatalities were added, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

A total of 40,962 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 791,906, Koca said.

Turkey earlier this week surpassed Iran in the tally of total cases of COVID-19.

A total of 18,491 patients have recovered from the virus in the country, while 1,816 are being treated at intensive care units and 982 are intubated.

Turkey reported its first case of coronavirus on March 11.

In an attempt to fight the spread of the virus, the country announced a series of measures, including a curfew prohibiting members of the public under the age of 20 from leaving their homes except if absolutely necessary.