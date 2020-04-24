US coronavirus cases rise to 879,430

Number of cases of coronavirus in the United States rises to 879,430, with 49,769 deaths.

The number of cases of coronavirus in the United States has risen to 879,430, according to the tally of the Worldometer website.

The death toll in the US is 49,769, with 85,624 cases having recovered.

Earlier this week, the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States surpassed the 800,000 mark, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested medical experts should study exposing the human body to heat and light as a treatment for the coronavirus, reported The Hill.

Trump's remarks at the daily White House coronavirus press briefing followed a presentation from William Bryan, under secretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security.

Bryan presented the results of a study that showed the virus deteriorates more quickly when subjected to higher temperatures and humidity — a finding that quickly drew skepticism from other experts on social media and cable television given outbreaks in a number of places with warm climates, such as Singapore and Brazil.

The data presented found how long the virus can live on solid surfaces or in the air was cut significantly under high temperatures, higher humidity and when exposed to sunlight. He said his office was also studying how certain disinfectants might kill the virus more effectively than others, referencing isopropyl alcohol and bleach.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that temporarily suspends the issuance of new green cards in order to protect American jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump initially announced he would freeze legal immigration into the United States in a tweet late on Monday night.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he wrote.