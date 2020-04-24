Watch: Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber laid to rest

The funeral of the chairman of the Gift of Life organization, who died of coronavirus, is being held at Har Hamenuchot.

Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, chairman of the "Gift of Life" organization who died from the coronavirus at age 55, was laid to rest in Jerusalem overnight Thursday.

The funeral procession left from the Shamgar funeral home and headed towards Har Hamenuchot in Givat Shaul.

The 55-year-old Rabbi Heber was hospitalized in serious condition at a Jerusalem hospital two weeks ago. On Thursday evening, doctors pronounced him dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"How much dad helped everyone endlessly, with marital harmony, money, good advice, by listening," his son eulogized him over the phone, due to the fact that the family is still in isolation. "He contained everyone in his huge heart. Anyone can say he is his best friend."

"Dad went through a lot of suffering in his life, it was many years before he had children. The period of the dialysis, kidney transplant, and even when stories were told about the association - the smile never came off his face. He was always strong, always strengthened everyone. Even people who did him wrong, he forgave them."

The son said: "He would say 'Jews who need me - I can't say no.' Everyone felt he was there just for them. Mom wanted to say thank you to all the people who prayed for his health, who were there during this time and to the Hadassah Hospital, the wonderful staff and Rothstein who did everything they could for him."

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, eulogized Rabbi Heber and said, "What a friend you were, you were full of heart, full of Torah, a big smile, filled with goodness. You said that the Blessed One gives a person one heart, one liver, but two kidneys so he can donate one. You donated yours and you caused given others to give theirs to others.”

“What a person you were, a whole person in the Torah, a whole person at heart, a whole person in dedication, what a wonderful person. You walked between us here and always with a smile on your face.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu eulogized Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber earlier on Thursday.

"I wish to express deep regret over the passing of Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, the founder and director of the Matnat Chaim Association, which helps patients in need of a kidney transplant. Rabbi Heber himself underwent a kidney transplant, and he instilled in the general public the awareness of the importance of donation. At the same time, he worked to connect donors with recipients, and accompanied the process throughout. Thanks to him, hundreds of people in Israel have been given a new life," Netanyahu said.

"Rabbi Heber was an exemplar of humanity, kindness and mutual responsibility. We all hoped he would recover from the coronavirus, but unfortunately, he passed away tonight. My deepest condolences to his family. May his memory be for a blessing,” the Prime Minister added.





Loading....



