The art of memory: Knowing where we came from and where we are going

What goes in is what comes out: Life lessons from the heart of Leviticus.

As the book of Leviticus moves forward its intense focus on the inner workings of the Tabernacle begins to zoom out, encompassing the entire community of Israel and teaching it, and us, and the entire world, how to infuse our lives with holiness, reflecting and intensifying the holiness of the Tabernacle itself, filled with G-d's immanent Presence.

Lesson one is refraining from lashon hara - from evil, negative, slanderous speech, which immediately pumps up our immune systems as individuals and as a society, making our world a healthier, happier place.