'Gift of Life' founder Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber dies of coronavirus

Nearly 1,000 people have donated a kidney thanks to the activities of Rabbi Haber.

The founder and chairman of the Gift of Life (Matnat Chaim) NGO, Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 55 after contracting the coronavirus.

Rabbi Haber was admitted to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital early last week having difficulty breathing on his own and was constantly in need of oxygen support. After his condition deteriorated and he experienced further difficulty in breathing, he was connected to a ventilator.

"The ICU and nephrology specialists who monitored his condition as a kidney transplant, treated him day and night," the Hadassah Hospital said in a statement on Thursday evening. "The hospital's management was in contact with his family and was constantly updating it as the disease progressed. Unfortunately, the condition of the rabbi was serious and the coronavirus disease and its complications overwhelmed him. The ICU's doctors had to pronounce him dead after prolonged CPR efforts.”

Matnat Chaim is an organization dedicated to encouraging healthy volunteers donate kidneys to patients who require a transplant.

Some 800 kidney donations were made thanks to the activities of Rabbi Haber, who himself underwent a kidney transplant.