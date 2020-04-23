Hauser and Hendel: We were offered any position we wanted to join a narrow government

MKs Hauser, Hendel said they were offered 'any position they could have imagined' in return for joining 'narrow right-wing gov't.'

Kipa Hebrew news reported that in a joint interview, MKs of the "Derech Eretz faction" recounted offers they received to join a narrow right-wing government. They claimed their resolve was the same as when they led the effort for the establishment of the emergency government.

In an interview to Channel 12, MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser who formed the "Derech Eretz" faction after retiring from the Telem party, claimed some of the success for the establishment of a broad-based emergency government and said that even before the last round of elections they received numerous offers to join a Netanyahu-led right-wing coalition.

MK Hendel revealed that he received many enticing proposals from right-wing representatives: "Everyone you can think of approached us with just about any proposal you can imagine; any ministerial role you can imagine." When asked what positions they were offered, he replied: "Any ministerial role - foreign minister, internal security, justice, any role we could have imagined."

But the two claimed they insisted on the emergence of a broad government containing Blue and White and headed by Benny Gantz: "We consciously chose to [support the formation of] a unity government where Benny Gantz will eventually become Prime Minister. We believe in that. I believe that is the only thing that can cure Israeli society. I'm afraid of civil war—nothing else," said Hendel.