Israeli ambassador spars with Palestinian Authority representative at UN Security Council

Danon slams Palestinian Authority rep: 'You have made it clear that you prefer to hate Israel more than help the Palestinian people.'

The United Nations Security Council convened on Thursday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, with the council members, Israel, representatives of the Palestinian Authority and the UN envoy to the region participating.

During the discussion, Palestinian Authority representative Riyad Mansour and Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon sparred in discussing Israel's aid efforts to the Palestinian Authority.

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN's Special Envoy to the Middle East, opened the hearing and addressed recent events in the region. He stated that unilateral application of Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria could destroy any chance of peace. He further urged the parties to work together to reach consensual agreements.

Mansour claimed in his speech that "this pandemic has only further highlighted the absurdity, immorality and illegality of Israel's crimes and the urgency of bringing them to an end right now." As the virus spreads, he continued, "how can Israel justify destroying homes, clinics and humanitarian assistance and medical neglect of prisoners?" Mansour's allegations follow complaints the Palestinians have sent in recent weeks to the Security Council, which include claims that IDF soldiers are hampering the PA's efforts to fight the virus.

The Palestinian Authority representative added that if Israel chooses to go down the "illegal" and "destructive" path of annexation, then "it should not be surprised by the chain of events that will unfold."

In his remarks, Danon spoke directly to Mansour, "how dare you slander our efforts? How dare you lie about the brave soldiers of the IDF? How dare you blame them of the spreading the virus? They risk their lives to contain the outbreak for both Israelis and Palestinians."

The Israeli ambassador then went on the offensive, attacking Mansour: "Not only are your accusations shameless lies, but they are anti-Semitic. You should be ashamed of yourself. You should apologize for what you have said. You have made it clear that you prefer to hate Israel more than help the Palestinian people."

Danon then clarified to council members that "these actions are shameful and should be met with contempt by the entire international community. These actions will have consequences."

The Israeli ambassador also reaffirmed "Israel's commitment to, and solidarity with, all countries as they fight this pandemic, and will continue to work with governments from around the world to help bring this crisis to an end."