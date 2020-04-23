Ashkelon: 10-year-old girl seriously injured by exploding glass

Doctors working to stabilize condition of 10-year-old girl in serious condition after glass explodes in her home in Ashkelon.

A 10-year-old girl from the southern coastal city of Ashkelon is in serious condition Thursday, after she was injured by fragments of glass in her home.

The girl’s condition is unstable, MDA officials reported.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon when glass exploded in the girl’s home, sending fragments of glass flying. The girl suffered multiple deep cuts across her limbs from the glass fragments.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene and treated the girl before evacuating her to Barzilai Medical Center.

“When we arrived at the scene we say a girl sitting up conscious, suffering from serious injuries in her limbs after she was cut by exploding glass,” said MDA paramedic Yisrael Lugasi.

“We provided medical treatment, including bandaging and stopping the bleeding. Her condition was not stable when we evacuated her to the hospital.”