Border Police questioned on suspicion of pushing innocent bystander in Meah Shearim

Two Border Police officers were questioned today on suspicion of having pushed an innocent bystander walking down a street in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Me'ah Shearim.

The incident took place on the night of April 4 during a police operation enforcing emergency coronavirus regulations.

It is suspected that during a disturbance in the neighborhood, border police officers pushed the man, who fell to the pavement, getting bruised in the process.

According to a statement from the Department of Police Investigations, the police officers were released under restrictive conditions at the end of the investigation. The investigation is slated to continue in the coming days

A statement from Israeli Police read: "This was uncommon, unacceptable conduct that directly contradicts the norms of behavior expected of any police officer. The incident is under investigation and handling by the DIP and, in accordance with its outcome, we will take appropriate action against the officers involved."

A journalist posted the below video to his Twitter account writing: "The police officer should be removed from duty today. All those who stood idly by should follow in his path."