Iran military unveils new radar systems; range 400-800km; can reportedly detect any target

On April 19, 2020, the Iranian military unveiled two new locally-made radar systems in a report that was aired by IRINN TV (Iran), reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The first system, the Khalij-e Fars radar system, reportedly has a range of 800 kilometers, uses HF frequencies, has “three-dimensional capabilities,” and was developed in cooperation with Iran’s Defense Ministry and startup companies.

The second system, called Moragheb, reportedly uses phased array technology and has a range of 400 kilometers.