Ayelet Shaked: Yamina won't split up

MK convinced Yamina will stay united whether in coalition or opposition, says "Support for sovereignty is also possible from the outside."

Yamina MK former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked estimates that in any case, the faction, which consists of three parties, will not split up.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal on Thursday morning, Shaked said in response to reports of Netanyahu's attempts to split the faction, "Yamina will not split up and will continue to go together - either to the coalition or the opposition."

Shaked has made it clear that Yamina is seriously preparing for the possibility of remaining outside the developing government. "If Netanyahu decides to dismantle the bloc we will be a fighting opposition. Support for sovereignty is possible from the outside as well."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud negotiating team convened a video conference Wednesday evening with Yamina Chairman Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and his representative Tal Gan-Zvi.

According to Kan, during the meeting the Prime Minister offered the party the Housing portfolio for the whole term and the Foreign Affairs portfolio for the second half of it. In addition, the Jerusalem Affairs portfolio was offered to the party.

Though not stated explicitly in the discussion, Yamina was dissatisfied with the proposal and demands at least one other deputy minister and a significant committee head - possibly the Constitution Committee.

The two parties, Likud and Yamina, issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting saying, "The meeting was positive. It was agreed that a follow-up meeting would be scheduled."