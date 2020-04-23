Death toll from coronavirus rises to 191

A 74-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man died during the night at Ichilov Hospital after becoming ill in coronavirus. Both came from the Alzheimer's Center in Ramat Gan. The death toll from coronavirus thus rose to 191.

Meanwhile, the government approved the new guidelines to be imposed on the public on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Ramadan. As part of the guidelines, arrival at the cemeteries on Memorial Day will be banned, and closure will be imposed on Independence Day. Also, in Arab localities, closures are imposed every evening during Ramadan from 6pm to 3am.

The government will allow leaving the house for memorial visits to the graves of soldiers, terror victims and memorial sites from today until the eve of Memorial Day at 4pm. From April 28 at 5 pm until the following evening, a person can leave his home only for the purposes of obtaining essential medicines and products and essential services only in the area of ​​his residence.

If these services do not exist in this area, then one may obtain them in the locality near the locality of his residence. Public transportation will be stopped.