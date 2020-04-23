Jordan mulling resumption of curfew in some areas

Jordan says it could resume a curfew in southern governorates following violations of public health and safety instructions.

Jordan said on Wednesday it could resume a curfew in the southern governorates of the country due to some violations of public health and safety instructions which were reported a few days after the authorities eased curfew restrictions in these governorates.

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency that the authorities will monitor the situation in the southern governorates as there have been some violations in some areas.

"If there is no adherence to the public health and safety instructions, we will resume the curfew," he added.

The minister added that Jordan had also decided to ease some curfew restrictions and that residents will be able to use their cars inside the Irbid governorate, some 70 kilometers north of Amman.

Jordan late last month imposed a curfew, which limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely, in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergency and essential services, can be jailed up to a year.

Last week the Kingdom announced a ban on public worship in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday, seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jordan bringing the total number of cases to 435.