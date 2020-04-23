Cabinet to discuss additional relief for businesses

Cabinet to discuss opening more businesses amid concerns in the Health Ministry of another round coronavirus infection.

The Cabinet will discuss on Thursday more relief measures for businesses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

It is believed that permits will be given to hairdressers, money conversion shops and vehicle showrooms to reopen.

The private sector has been heavily criticizing the decisions relating to which businesses will be permitted to gradually resume activity and in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

The head of the Mahane Yehuda Market Merchants Association, Tali Friedman, announced on Wednesday that the markets no longer intend to wait for government directives and will reopen their doors on Sunday.

"We have decided to put an end to the shame and discrimination that are exhausting us. As of this Sunday we in the Mahane Yehuda market and all the markets in Israel will open the markets to the public, in spite of the opposition of all [those officials] who are disconnected," said Friedman.

In an interview on Channel 12 News earlier on Wednesday, Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman Tov stated that the ministry is aware of the criticism being levelled against it regarding the decision-making on the reopening of businesses.

"We are aware that some of the decisions had to be made more sensibly but we will correct it," he said.

He further noted, "We cannot say that the risk is behind us, but we are hearing what the World Health Organization is saying about another wave of infections."