Hamas praises Jerusalem terrorist as a 'hero'

Hamas says there are surprises awaiting the "occupation" in Judea and Samaria.

The Hamas terrorist organization praised the ramming and stabbing attack which was carried out on Wednesday by a 25-year-old terrorist at the Kiosk checkpoint near Abu Dis, just east of Jerusalem.

The terrorist rammed a Border Police officer with his vehicle upon arriving at the checkpoint and then stepped out of the vehicle armed with scissors and tried to stab the policeman to death. The policeman's friends who noticed the terrorist shot and killed him.

In a statement, Hamas called the terrorist a "hero" and described the attack as an "heroic act".

The attack, the organization noted, shows that there are surprises waiting for the “occupation” in the "Occupied West Bank" and that the Palestinian people will thwart Israel's annexation plans using resistance.

The Hamas organization further stressed that the “resistance” would continue through the arms of the Palestinian people to respond to "the crimes of the occupation and its attacks."

According to Hamas, Israel's stated intention to annex areas of Judea and Samaria will be thwarted, as the Palestinian people have the final word on the fate of their land and will protect it and bury all of Israel's plans alive.