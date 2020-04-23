US death toll from coronavirus tops 47,000

The death toll in the United States from the coronavirus topped 47,000 on Wednesday after rising by a near-record single-day number the previous day, according to a Reuters tally.

A University of Washington model often cited by the White House projected a total of nearly 66,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 4, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, US deaths could reach 50,000 later this week, noted Reuters.

US deaths totaled 47,050 on Wednesday, with the day’s count about 1,800 and some states have yet to report.

New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported 474 new deaths on Wednesday, the smallest increase since April 1. Some nearby states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported record single-day deaths tolls on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States surpassed the 800,000 mark, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that a second wave of coronavirus could be even deadlier than the current wave.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Redfield said that "There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through."

He emphasized that a recurrence of COVID-19 during the winter months would coincide with the annual flu season, potentially overwhelming the healthcare system.