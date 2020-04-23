Building demolished near Yitzhar

The illegal structure was demolished a second time after being rebuilt by right-wing activists.

Forces from the Civil Administration, the IDF and the Border Police arrived at the Kumi Ori outpost near Yitzhar on Wednesday night to demolish an illegal building.

The building in question was previously demolished but rebuilt on Wednesday.

Yitzhar spokesman Zvi Sukkot said, "The residents are reporting police violence. In addition, the forces are blocking a journalist from arriving at the scene and are dazzling photographers in order to prevent documentation of the violence."

The incident took place after security forces demolished illegal buildings in two outposts near Yitzhar early Wednesday morning.

Four of the buildings were built in the outposts of “Kipa Sruga” and “Tekuma” and the other two were built in the outpost of "Kumi Ori", and were rebuilt after being evacuated this past January.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that the enforcement activities were carried out in accordance with the procedures and subject to operational considerations.

A security official said, "We expect the residents to act responsibly and without violence. Any attempt to harm the forces who came to enforce the law will be met with a determined and uncompromising response.".