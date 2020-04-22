Coronavirus death toll rises to 189

Health Ministry warns of risk of possible second outbreak as number of patients rises to 14,498.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has risen to 189, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday evening.

The total number of coronavirus infections has risen to 14,498. The number of patients in serious condition stands at 141. 5,215 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Sha'arei Zedek Hospital reported that 98-year-old Holocaust survivor Hannah Weiser died from the coronavirus Hana's family wanted to convey, "Our dear mother and grandmother Hannah Weiser survived the horror of the Holocaust and built a Jewish home for the glory of the Land of Israel."

In the medical center, 70 patients are hospitalized in isolated wards, 17 of whom are in serious condition.

Ministry of Health Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov told Channel 12 News that the Ministry of Health still has a second fear of infection.

"We cannot say that the risk is behind us, but we are hearing what the WHO is saying about another wave of infections," Barr said.