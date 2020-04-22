Suspected arson at Jerusalem City Hall

Arab resident of Jerusalem arrested on suspicion of igniting fire at City Hall.

Eight firefighting and rescue teams were dispatched to extinguish a fire which broke out on the first floor of the Jerusalem City Hall building Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Police have arrested a man suspected of igniting the fire. Kan News reported that several Molotov Cocktails were also found inside the building.

The suspect is a 40-year-old Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem.

A spokeswoman for the Jerusalem Municipality said: "Some time ago, a fire broke out in the Jerusalem Municipality building. The source of the blaze is unknown.

"The mayor, Moshe Leon, is there and personally manages the event, in front of all the security forces," she said.