United Torah Judaism: We got everything we wanted

PM, Likud hold discussion with UTJ representatives. 'The easiest coalition negations we ever had.'

Likud representatives Ministers Yariv Levin and Amir Ohana, together with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, spoke with representatives of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party Wednesday about joining the unity government.

Minister Ya'akov Litzman, MK Moshe Gaffney, Deputy Minister Meir Porush and MK Uri Maklev participated in the discussion behalf of UTJ.

According to UTJ, the Likud agreed to accept all their demands, including other positions beyond those they held in the previous government.

In addition to the positions of Health Minister and Chairman of the Finance Committee, the party will also receive two deputy ministers, the chairmanship of the Labor and Social Welfare or Economy Committee, the role of Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and a representative on the Committee on Appointment of judges.

At the same time, UTJ was promised that the religious status quo will be maintained and a discussion will be held on the introduction of yeshiva budgets and Torah institutions to the base budget.

A UTJ official said following the discussion: "We have received everything. This is the easiest coalition negotiations we have ever had."

Alongside the generosity towards UTJ tonight, Likud representatives, headed by the Prime Minister, are meeting with Yamina representatives led by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

The proposals for Yamina are fundamentally different and include a few, low-impact roles.

Shas chairman Interior Minister Aryeh Deri insists on maintaining an equal number of ministers for all the bloc party parties and therefore Netanyahu, even if he wanted to, would have a problem in giving Yamina a greater number of ministers.