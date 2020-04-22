Senate confirms hasidic Jew as Treasury assistant secretary

Mitchell Allen Silk becomes first hasidic Jew confirmed to senior administration position by the US Senate.

The US Senate confirmed the nomination of Mitchell Allen Silk as assistant secretary of the Treasury for international markets Tuesday.

The vote was held via voice conference and not on the Senate floor due to the coronavirus crisis.

Silk, a resident of Borough Park, Brooklyn and father of eight, is the first hasidic Jew to be confirmed to a senior US Administration position by the Senate. He has served as assistant secretary of the Treasury for international markets since July 2019.

Silk told Jewish Insider following his confirmation: “It is an honor to serve and I am looking forward to continuing to support the President and Secretary Mnuchin to pursue growth and stability in the international financial markets during this critical time for the country.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin congratulated Silk on his confirmation.

“I know he will continue to serve the [Treasury Department] and the nation well,” Mnuchin tweeted.