PA TV: Al-Aqsa is more precious than your children

A filler between broadcasts on official PA TV reinforces the PA’s message to Palestinian Arabs that the Islamic holy places and the struggle for “Palestine” are worth the sacrifice of their children.

For decades, the PA has promoted to parents and children alike the ideal of dying as “Martyrs” for the cause.

In the new filler, the PA teaches Palestinian Arabs that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is “more precious than my children and more precious than my family."

“Al-Aqsa – the lemon blossom, the olives. I will redeem you with my soul and my eyes. Al-Aqsa is more precious than my children and more precious than my family – Al-Aqsa is my life, Al-Aqsa is my life," the filler says.

"The whole world is with Palestine, and wherever you need us, we are with you. We are with you Palestine.”