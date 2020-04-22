Following coalition deal, status quo to be upheld on religious issues

Changes to status quo on religious issues won't happen now and will require agreement of all coalition partners, UTJ's MK Yakov Asher says.

Following the agreement between Likud and Blue and White to form a unity government, the Asheknazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party estimates that the status quo on religious issues will be maintained, MK Yakov Asher (UTJ) said.

"From the perspective of the haredi parties, there is an agreement to preserve the existing status quo on the issues of religion and state," Asher told Kol Barama Radio.

"This is the basic working assumption and there are agreements on it among all sides. In the next six months, there will not be a legislative process that will influence the situation and what happens afterwards will happen only with the agreement of all coalition partners."

According to the coalition agreement, the government will function as a emergency government for six months, during which time no legislation that is not connected to management of the coronavirus outbreak will be discussed.

Regarding the number of coronavirus cases in Bnei Brak, Asher said, "Thank G-d there has been an improvement in the number of new infections in Bnei Brak, and we need to be thankful for the steps that were taken. But we need to remember that the virus still exists and there may be another outbreak. I see that the city's streets are filling up and I feel an obligation to warn them: We cannot allow complacence and euphoria."

Praising Bnei Brak's mayor, Asher said: "The mayor thanked IDF Major General Roni Numa and his staff for their amazing and professional work during this period, and has agreed with him that he will continue to aid and advise the municipality in the near future, as part of a careful process of returning to routine."