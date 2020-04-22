Terrorist jailed for firebomb attack dies in Israeli prison

23-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist sentenced to eight years for Molotov cocktail attack on Israelis dies in prison.

A Palestinian Arab terrorist jailed for a firebomb attack on Israelis died in a prison in southern Israel Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Nour Jaber Barghouti, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Aboud in the Ramallah area, died Wednesday morning.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said Barghouti collapsed and died shortly thereafter. According to the PPS, Barghouti had passed out in a prison bathroom.

The Israeli Prison Service confirmed that a prisoner had been found unconscious in his cell Tuesday night and was evacuated to a hospital, where he was declared dead Wednesday morning.

Barghouti had been serving an eight-year prison sentence for hurling Molotov cocktails at Israelis. At the time of his death, he had served four years of his sentence.