New coronavirus grants to aid Jewish schools and summer camps

On Tuesday, in a third round of emergency funding, UJA-Federation of New York (UJA) announced nearly $9 million in new COVID-19 relief grants to support newly-vulnerable families seeking to access Jewish life, front-line workers, and needy Jewish congregants in the New York region.

“At the core of the New York Jewish community is an incredible infrastructure of organizations that underpin our ability to sustain and strengthen Jewish life into the future. In this third round of relief, we’re helping to ensure that the tens of thousands in our community directly impacted by COVID-19 are still able to access these critical Jewish resources,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO, UJA-Federation of New York.

“At the same time, as this virus continues to ravage the most vulnerable among us, UJA remains committed to doing all that we can to support and protect our community —from individuals afflicted with the virus and those fighting it on the front-lines, to the invaluable neighborhood institutions that make us who we are.”

Up to $6 million will be granted to Jewish summer camps, while a new $2 million scholarship fund will be created for families facing significant financial need as a result of COVID-19.

Synagogue funds for the vulnerable will including making $600,000 available to four local rabbinic associations, which will be distributed to the most vulnerable members of their congregational communities.

In addition, UJA granted an additional $300,000 to the Afya Foundation to secure a month's supply of gloves and masks for nonprofit partner agencies. And, a grant of $50,000 was made to Hatzalah to support purchasing PPE for their more than 1,000 volunteers and 100 ambulance crews.

To date, UJA has allocated approximately $44 million to help respond to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Aid has supported New Yorkers facing food insecurity, UJA partner organizations providing essential health and human services to New Yorkers, Jewish Community Centers, low-income students, single parents, ensuring dignified burials, and joining the $75 million NYC Covid-19 Response & Impact Fund with other leading philanthropic organizations.