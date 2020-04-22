Man in critical condition after paraglider crashes into the Kinneret

70-year-old man critically injured after paraglider crashes into the Kinneret in northern Israel.

A seventy-year-old man is in critical condition Wednesday morning after his paraglider crashed into the Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) in northern Israel.

A spokesperson from the MDA emergency response organization said that the man had apparently passed out while gliding, and fell into the Kinneret several hundred yards from shore.

The man was then pulled from the water by officers operating out of a police boat.

MDA paramedics were dispatched to the scene and treated the man before evacuating him to Puriya Medical Center in Tiberias.

Police investigators were also dispatched to the scene, and have opened an investigation into the accident, in conjunction with the Israel Airports Authority.