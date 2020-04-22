Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 187

14,326 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, with 111 patients on respirators. 4,961 have recovered. Recoveries outpace new infections.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel rose to 187 Wednesday morning, up from 181 Tuesday morning, as the death rate continues to decline, falling from 4.19% of all confirmed cases to 3.92%.

According to figures provided by Israel’s Health Ministry, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 14,326.

The number of new infections, however, is now far outpaced by the number of patients who have recovered from the virus, with 458 recoveries recorded on Tuesday, compared to 229 new cases.

Thus far, 4,961 patients diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered.

Of the currently active cases of coronavirus in Israel, 148 are serious or critical, including 111 patients who are on assisted breathing. And additional 124 patients are in moderate condition.