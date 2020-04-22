Terror attack east of Jerusalem

Border Police officer wounded in terror attack near Abu Dis, east of the capital. Terrorist shot and killed. Bomb found at scene of attack.

A terrorist attack was reported east of Jerusalem Wednesday morning. The attack was a combination ramming and stabbing attack, with an explosive device found at the scene of the attack.

The incident occurred at the Kiosk checkpoint near Abu Dis, in the Maale Adumim area, just east of the capital, when a vehicle rammed a Border Police officer at the checkpoint. A terrorist then exited the vehicle and stabbed the officer with a pair of scissors.

Israeli security forces at the scene then opened fire on the terrorist.

The officer is said to be in moderate condition. MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene and treated the wounded officer.

The terrorist was shot and killed at the scene.

According to a police spokesperson, a bomb was found at the scene of the attack.

Warning: Graphic Content-

[video:2073195

“The terrorist arrived in the area with a vehicle and then stabbed a Border Police officer who was at the security checkpoint,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Border Police officer was lightly to moderately wounded. Other officers in the area responded by opening fire and shot the terrorist.”

“An explosive device, a pipe bomb, was found in the area. The area has been closed off. Police bomb disposal personnel are at the scene.”

An MDA spokesperson said the wounded Border Police officer was stabbed in the upper torso, and is in moderate condition.

"MDA paramedics are providing medical treatment to and are evacuating to Shaare Zedek Medical Center a man roughly 20 years of age who is in moderate condition with stab wounds to his upper torso."

MDA senior paramedic Nir Bozgelo was among the first responders on the scene of the attack.

"When I got to the checkpoint, I linked up with security forces there, who led me to the wounded [officer], a man about 20 years of age who was fully conscious and was suffering from upper body injuries. I continued to provide medical treatment, and we put him into our mobile intensive care unit. He was then evacuated in moderate and stable condition to the hospital for further treatment."