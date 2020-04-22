‘Never Again’ projected on Brazil’s congress buildings to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Brazilian National Congress marks Holocaust Remembrance Day by projecting "Never Again" on congressional buildings in Brasilia.

The words “Holocaust” and “Never Again” were projected in Portuguese on Brazil’s National Congress buildings to mark Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Monday.

The message covered the 300-foot-high facade of both 28-story twin towers of the Congress, the capital city Brasilia’s most famous landmark, for four hours on Monday night.

Thousands attended online Yom Hashoah ceremonies held by the Jewish federations in both Rio and Sao Paulo, where three-quarters of the country’s 120,000-strong Jewish community lives.