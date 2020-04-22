PA warns against annexation in Judea and Samaria

PA livid over green light given by A-G for works to make Cave of the Patriarchs more accessible.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ bureau condemned on Tuesday what it called the "provocative" decision of the Israeli Attorney General ordering the expropriation of land in the Ibrahimi Mosque (the Arabic name for the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron -ed.) belonging to the Islamic Waqf.

The announcement said that the plot of land is an integral part of the "occupied" Palestinian land, and the Israeli decision is intended to Judaize the site and be used as a plan for “settlements”.

The Israeli decision was referred to as a "hostile move" and "part of the annexation policy" which may lead to the implementation of policies that cannot be controlled.

Abbas’ bureau noted that the move is contrary to international law and emphasized the importance of taking significant steps should Israel annex territories belonging to the “State of Palestine”.

In this context, the statement warned Israel against implementing the annexation policy in the Jordan Valley or any other region, saying such decisions would cause disaster and bring the region to the brink of falling into the abyss.

"The Palestinian response will be decisive and strong and will have dangerous consequences for the entire region," the statement said.