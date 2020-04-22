Jewish resilience, the plague and anti-Semitism

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon of Israel News Talk Radio's Beyond the Matrix brought back Van Zile.

They discuss why classic imagery of medieval anti-Semitism is rising again during the catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous commentators in Europe, the Middle East and even in the US falsely accuse Jews, Israel and the US of being behind and profiting from the global pandemic which, at last count, has infected over 2 million cases and killed more than 125,000.

And yet, the discussion shows Jewish heritage as symbolic of the spark and hope of resilience in the face of the dangers and threats to existence. It is the anchor that has allowed Jews to persist for millennia to deal with realities not false utopias during such stressful times.

Van Zile noted the anti-Semitic overtones of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “everything old is new again”. He cited a recent cartoon of a former French health ministry official, who is Jewish, depicting her as poisoning a well, just as Jews were accused of poisoning wells during the Black Death of the bubonic plague of the 14th Century.

The implication was that she was somehow responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. The image went viral in France. The false accusations, Van Zile says, are “that the pandemic is the creation of Jews, Israel and the US.” Further, there’s this notion that “isn’t it interesting that Jews and Israel are making a vaccine. Surely, they must have known this was coming. That the Rothschilds were making money off big pharma. That Jews were making it a tough time for the rest of the world” to address the COVID-19 crisis."

Van Zile describes this as “medieval anti-Jewish theology being rebroadcast using modern social media and technology. Thus, giving rise to conspiracy theories that Jews are the underpinnings of all things negative.”