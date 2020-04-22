Remembering the Holocaust at the age of 96

Walter Bingham tells Josh Hasten how he survived Kristallnacht as a teen, and was fortunate to make it to England on a Kindertransport.

In the age of coronavirus, this year’s annual Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day in Israel was commemorated at home through technology.

Discussing this reality and sharing his story of survival with Josh Hasten is Walter Bingham, who at 96, is the world’s oldest radio talk show host.

Hear how he survived Kristallnacht as a young teen, and was fortunate to make it to England on a Kindertransport.

Bingham eventually made Aliyah where he continues, to this day, his career in journalism.

Don’t miss the interview with Bingham – a truly inspiring Jewish treasure and hero.