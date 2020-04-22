Gantz: We couldn't stand idly by

Blue and White chairman explains reasoning behind unity government: Better to defeat coronavirus than win on social media.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz explained on Tuesday, in a statement to the media, the decision he made to go to a unity government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"We are in the middle of a crisis and it landed on us as we deal with the deepest and longest-lasting political crisis we have known," Gantz explained.

Gantz took a shot at Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and said, "There are those who wanted to go for more and more election campaigns, but me and my friends could not stand idly by. We thought it would be better to defeat the coronavirus than to win on social media."

Commenting on the concessions he made as part of the negotiations, Gantz said, "I would have preferred a leaner and more modest government. As far as the bloc I lead is concerned, I am committed to working to reduce the existing standards."