Coronavirus fatalities rises to 184

Number of patients in serious condition continues to decline.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Israel rose to 13,942, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday evening.

4,507 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The number of fatalities from the coronavirus now stands at 184, the Ministry stated.

142 patients remain in serious condition, 113 of whom are on ventilators. The decline in the number of patients in serious condition continued Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, 48-year-old Rabbi Chaim Aharon Torchin, dean of the Ohr Yitzhak yeshiva in Bnei Brak, passed away after becoming infected with the coronavirus.