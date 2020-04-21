Lapid: Gantz's unconditional surrender has crushed democracy

Yesh Atid leader attacks unity deal between Gantz, Netanyahu, says deal had nothing to do with fighting coronavirus.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid condemned the unity agreement reached yesterday between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, accusing Gantz of an "unconditional surrender" to Netanyahu.

"There has been no greater fraud since the founding of the state. Gantz and Netanyahu have crushed democracy," Lapid said. "All institutions that are supposed to maintain democracy have now been criminally accused."

According to him, "Gantz and Ashkenazi did not even pretend to care about the coronavirus. They ran away from everything about dealing with the coronavirus. They only care about their jobs."

"Regev will choose the next commissioner, Netanyahu will choose the next attorney general, all institutions transferred to the control of the criminal defendant. If you are a Druze soldier or Arab brother or sister, you will know that you will not amend the Nationality Law. There will be unilateral annexation, cancelling of the agreement Peace with Jordan, and irreparable damage."

"Ashkenazi will be the Foreign Minister with Zoom," attacked Lapid. "There is no connection between this government and the word emergency. For three weeks they only talked about the rotation and the roles."

Lapid added, "This government will fall apart sooner than you think. The State of Israel deserves more than a corrupt government that stole voters' votes."

"I apologize to everyone I persuaded to vote for Gantz and White Blue. I didn't believe they would steal your voice and give it to Bibi," he said.