FDA emergency greenlights first at-home coronavirus test to let people swab themselves

Test uses self-swab that samples lower nostril, instead of deep nasal passageway like first tests. Kit to cost $119.

The Daily Mail reports U.S. health regulators today authorized the first coronavirus test that allows home sample collection.

The test from LabCorp will initially only be available to health care workers and first-responders under doctor's orders. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp.

For the home test, people are initially screened with an online questionnaire. If authorized by a physician, LabCorp will ship a test kit to their home.

The company said it will make the test available in the coming weeks, and will cost $119. The kits will not be available in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.