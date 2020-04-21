42-year-old woman dies 1 week after giving birth

Cause of death remains unknown as new mother passes away in Afula hospital.

A 42-year-old woman who gave birth a week ago died on Tuesday at the Emek hospital in Afula.

The woman was released to her home after giving birth when her condition seemed good. She was brought back to the hospital after she developed a fever. Her condition deteriorated yesterday and she developed breathing difficulties. Hospital staff attempted to resuscitate her for half an hour, but were ultimately forced to declare her death,

Channel 12 News reported that due to her symptoms, the woman was tested for the coronavirus. However, the tests came back negative. She suffered from a background illness. However, the cause of death is currently unkown.