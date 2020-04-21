Israel Police salutes elderly Holocaust survivors

Israel Police on Tuesday held a special salute to the Holocaust survivor population and senior citizens living in nursing homes and sheltered housing throughout the State of Israel.

The elderly population is currently at the center of the fight against the coronavirus, and have long been isolated from their relatives and family members, and most of whom at this time feel the loneliness and distance from the community.

Around 10:00, dozens of police vehicles, police officers, and Border Police fighters stood in front of some 180 nursing homes and sheltered housing complexes across the country where the "elderly" population resides, and observed the two-minute memorial silence along with the tenants.

Before the siren sounded, the officers addressed a special message to the occupants in order to pay tribute to their contributions to the State of Israel and to encourage them.

The ceremony was extraordinarily exciting and deepened the sense of respect and mutual camaraderie between veteran citizens and the security forces protecting them.

Police Deputy Commissioner Moti Cohen praised the initiative that he said dramatically reflected the Israel Police's potent community work during this challenging period.

Last night, during Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day, Cohen wrote to police: "We are now in the midst of a global crisis event, and today, too, Israeli society is being revealed in its full ethical and moral strength. Police and citizens of the State of Israel reach out to help anyone. This is the secret of the strength of Israeli society in general and the Israeli police in particular.

"The values ​​and legacy we seek to instill as an organization are the personal commitment of every police officer to the continued existence of a strong and democratic State of Israel, and the preservation of human dignity no matter who it is. The memory of the Holocaust and its lessons illuminate the service of the Israel Police. We are fortunate to be among the pillars of the Jewish and the Democratic State of Israel, fulfilling the vision of the ages, and making sure that Never Again," said the Commissioner.