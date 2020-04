Live: Welcome home, Eli Beer United Hatzalah chief Eli Beer returns home to Israel after coronavirus recovery. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

United Hatzalah Eli Beer returns to Israel aboard Dr Miriam Adelson's plane United Hatzalah chief Eli Beer returned home to Israel after recovering from coronavirus. He was accompanied by a parade of local community members from the Jewish Community who held homemade signs wishing Eli well and praising G-d for his recovery.





top