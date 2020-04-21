Survey: Most haredim are adhering to Health Ministry's coronavirus guidelines

A survey conducted amongst the haredi sector showed that most haredim are keeping the Health Ministry's coronavirus guidelines, Israel Hayom reported.

The survey, published Monday, included 639 adult haredim. It showed that 95% are careful about wearing masks when they are in public places, and 85% do not walk more than 100 meters from their homes, other than for what the Health Ministry has deemed essential needs.

The survey also showed that 88.9% are careful to properly wash their hands every time they enter and leave their homes, and 93% are careful not to travel in a vehicle with more than one other person, despite the difficulties involved in this. A full 92.2% said they keep a distance of two meters from other people they meet in public places.

Previously, closures on the haredi city of Bnei Brak and false reports about unusually high numbers of coroanavirus patients in Kfar Chabad had led the public to believe that the haredi community did not respect the Health Ministry guidelines or take the threat of coronavirus seriously.

However, the lockdowns on Bnei Brak and Jerusalem were lifted earlier this week, due to a drop in the number of new cases and the government's recognition that residents are following the guidelines.

Earlier this month, the city of Ramat Gan, near Bnei Brak, erected fences to ensure that Bnei Brak residents did not enter their city - despite the fact that Ramat Gan was one of the first places to see coronavirus cases.